KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This week on 4Star Politics we begin featuring candidates set to run in August primaries, and this week’s guest is Missouri Rep. Billy Long, a Republican who serves Missouri’s 7th Congressional District in the southwest part of the state.

Rep. Long is running in a crowded primary that features former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Mark McCloskey and Dave Schatz.

Rep. Long lays out reasons he believes he’s the right choice to advance to the November election, and touches on the topics of gun violence and control measures, and the challenges Greitens poses.

Continuing on the topic of guns, violence, and mental health in the aftermath of a number of recent mass shootings, with massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, Dr. Sherrie Vaughn with National Alliance of Mental Illness in Kansas joins the panel.

She talks about the issues with access to treatment and solutions, the crisis that children and teens are facing with mental health, and how her organization aims to help Kansans with care.

