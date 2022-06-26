KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of Your Local Election Headquarters, 4Star Politics features candidates running in August primaries.

This week’s guest is Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Dave Schatz, a Republican and Missouri State Senator.

He points to his record of “getting things done” in the state senate and believes voters will come to support him.

“We should be more focused on results instead of rhetoric and finding a way. Washington, D.C. is broken and has been broken for a long time. The reason it’s been broken is that we’ve had people from the far left and the far right. You cannot get things accomplished unless you come a little more to the center and find a way to govern,” Schatz said.

Meanwhile Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens faces a firestorm after releasing a controversial ad calling for RINO, or Republicans in Name Only, hunting on Monday.

Kacen Bayless, a political reporter for the Kansas City Star, said the ad has been condemned by the Fraternal Order of Police and other organizations.

“It’s hard to say right now how much this is going to impact his campaign. It’s pretty clear, being a 38-second ad, this probably isn’t an ad he would have aired on TV. Maybe the goal was to publish this on social media and get the attention he got from it. But I think right now it’s really hard to see,” Bayless said.

You can also learn more about Schatz’s views on Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade as well as his vision for leading the country.

