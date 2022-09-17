Controversy flares again over the Kansas foster care program after a state agency fails to publish sex abuse data required by state law. It’s the latest issue for the Department for Children and Families, a program that’s faced years of criticism.

Jason Tidd, the statehouse reporter for the Topeka-Capital Journal, broke the story last week.

A law passed in 2011, requires DCF to publish annual child sex abuse reports filed by abortion providers. The problem is that while DCF Secretary Laura Howard said abortion providers were reporting cases and DCF followed through on those reports, DCF never actually published a report on the issue.

“I came across it when looking for abortion laws in the lead up to the August 2nd primary vote on “Value Them Both,” and filed an open records request for the last several years of those reports and found out DCF had never produced one of these reports as required by law,” Tidd said.

Tidd’s reporting showed the has been a rise in child sex abuse over the last several years in the state of Kansas.

The general election season is also heating up in the Sunflower State with advance voting opening in about a month.

One of the tightest races right now is for Kansas Governor. A previous poll put Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in a dead heat, but more recent information shows Kelly increasing her lead in the race, according to Alexandra Middlewood, political science professor at Wichita State University.

“Forecasters currently have Kelly winning the race, her likelyhood has really grown over the past couple of weeks, but it’s going to come down to who actually turns out to vote on election day,” Middlewood said.

