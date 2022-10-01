KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new exclusive FOX4/Emerson College Poll shows how voters are responding to key issues on the upcoming midterm election ballot.

Emerson College Polling Director, Spencer Kimball joins FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star to discuss what it shows about how Missouri voters view recreational marijuana and how the U.S. Senate race is shaping up.

The poll shows Eric Schmitt leading Trudy Busch Valentine by nearly 12 points, which is not where Democrats want to be at this point in the race.

“If she were a little bit higher up and you’re keeping the Republican at 44-45%, they would feel more enthusiastic about this race, but because he’s right at that 50% threshold, if that undecided vote is going to break, it has to break 100 for Trudy Busch Valentine which would be unrealistic at this point,” Kimball said.

Learn where Kimball says Busch Valentine can push to sway voters ahead of the election.

Then, hear from Chris Mann, a Democrat and candidate for Kansas Attorney General. Find out what he believes the key issues are for the sunflower state and where he stands.

“We’re excited to be in this position. Our adds just started going up and we’re excited to reach out to more Kansas. We’ve been traveling across the state, just last week we started in Garden City and worked our way back, having conversations in as many communities as possible and letting them know I want to focus this office on helping the people of Kansas,” Mann said.

Hear what else Mann has planned for the state if he becomes the next Kansas Attorney General in the video player at the top of the page.

Mann faces Republican challenger Kris Kobach in the close race.

