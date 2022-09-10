KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas gambles on sports, and people line up to place their bets.

Sports betting is live in the Sunflower State, just in time for the NFL season, college football, and NASCAR at Kansas Speedway.

Stephen Durrell, the director of the Kansas Lottery, joins FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star on this episode of 4Star Politics.

The state held a “soft launch” before Labor Day, with the full launch taking place Thursday.

“Everything has gone very smoothly that first week,” Durrell said.

“People have been really embracing the idea of being able to place wagers on sports and it’s been very popular so far,” Durrell said.

People have to physically in the state of Kansas to place any bets. In the first 8 hours GeoComply blocked over 16,000 attempts by Missourians to access Kansas sports books. The company said more than 60% of the attempts came from Kansas City, Missouri.

Then on the second half of the episode, the metro may be landlocked, but Port KC is betting on the success of Kansas City’s riverfront.

Port KC is watching what happens when it comes to sports betting across the state line, and what it could mean for the future of riverboat gambling in Missouri.

“There are four casinos on the Missouri side of Kansas City and as a region we have some significant interest in that. In how that’s going to work,” Jon Stephens, President and CEO of Port KC, said.

Watch the full episode in the video player at the top of the page to see what Stephens thinks will happen moving forward.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get top politics headlines in your inbox

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.