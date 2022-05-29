KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, FOX4 Politics focuses on veterans and the challenges they face.

In this episode, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by two men who work to support veterans in different capacities.

First you’ll meet Paul Chapa and his organization Friends In Service of Heroes, or F.I.S.H. The organization provides funding for basic services in addition to service dogs, mobility technology, and more to veterans who wouldn’t be able to afford them.

“In a community like Kansas City, its just been extraordinary to see the people and the businesses come together to help,” Chapa said.

In the second half of the show, Holt and Helling introduce you to Art Filmore. He is a Vietnam veteran who works tirelessly to assist homeless veterans through his “stand down” events as well as St. Michaels Veterans Home.

“They went so long without help because they didn’t know help was available, and people frankly weren’t willing to give it to them. They’re aging and they’re having the same problems that people are aging do. But, I think they’ve come to the grip with the fact that some of the younger veterans who served in the Gulf Wars come up to Vietnam vets and say ‘thank you because of the way you were treated people realize it’s about the warrior, not the war,'” Filmore said.

Click on the video player at the top of the page to learn more about each group, and how you can help them with their missions.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

