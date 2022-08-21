KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a possible new landing spot for downtown baseball in Kansas City, but it could take a lot to relocate the Kansas City Royals from the Truman Sports Complex.

But the experts aren’t just playing around on this episode of 4Star Politics. They’ll also discuss the abortion amendment recount and what it could say about November’s election.

Tim Carpenter from the Kansas Reflector joins FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star to talk about what’s happened over the past week, and why the recount happened, because the result won’t be changed.

“Opponents of the constitutional amendment that would have said women don’t have a constitutional right to abortion in Kansas, the opponents of that amendment prevailed in a very large and impactful way. I think some of the supporters of that amendment were so shaken by it they just said in their minds there had to be fraud. There had to be corruption. This couldn’t be,” Carpenter said.

In the second half of the program, it’s time to play ball!

Thomas Friestad with the Kansas City Business Journal joins the show to talk about the possibility of downtown baseball in the future.

“I start to hear … hey, keep your eye on the East Crossroads. I’ve heard there’s this little site, not in place of the Star building, but just to the east of it that has entered conversation among the business and city stakeholders that are currently looking at that,” Friestad said.

