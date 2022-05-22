KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The district lines in both Kansas and Missouri are set and new legislative maps are causing shake-ups in races on both sides of the state line.

In this episode of 4Star Politics, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Amanda Adkins. The candidate for Kansas 3rd District is the Republican expected to challenge Rep. Sharice Davids in the November election, but first Adkins must get through the August primary.

“The most important thing is that the issues that are critical to people in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties are also important in those counties. We know what the issues are. The issues are rising inflation, the impact to household budgets, and crime and border security, those are the top things that I hear from people all over the district,” Adkins said.

Then, in the second half of 4Star, Missouri lawmakers in Jefferson City are in a furious race to the finish line. Hear from Kacen Bayless, Jefferson City reporter for the Kansas City Star, as he addresses Kansas City police funding and what didn’t get done during Missouri’s legislative session.

Click on the video player at the top of the page to hear what our experts think are some of the top issues facing the country, and the Kansas City metro right now.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.