KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on 4Star Politics, FOX4’s John Holt sits down with lawmakers at both the federal and state levels: U.S. Representative Sharice Davids from Kansas (D-3) and Missouri State Senator Denny Hoskins (R-21).

Rep. Davids is now in her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, but it’s the first time she’s in the minority after Republicans captured the majority in November’s midterm elections.

She and Holt discuss the drama surrounding the House speaker vote, which Rep. Kevin McCarthy won after 15 rounds of voting early last Saturday morning. She talks about what she’s hoping to see from a bi-partisan perspective and the debate surrounding immigration reform.

They also talk about a new special counsel appointed to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

In the second half of the show, Sen. Hoskins and Holt talk about a hot issue in the region where Missouri finds itself on a bit of an island lacking some form of legalized sports wagering.

Sen. Hoskins talks about what he’s seen from what happened in Kansas after it passed sports wagering last year, and what he’d like to do differently in Missouri to get a law passed in the Show-Me State.

They wrap this episode by talking about potential changes to petition initiatives and whether he believes the state’s film tax credit will return.

