KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is a 2026 World Cup city. Now that the celebration is over, the planning begins.

And the questions come. What’s next and who will pay?

In this episode, FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by KC City Manager Brian Platt.

Platt has been in the leading role for about 18 months. Ahead of him there is a lot of work that needs to be completed before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in Kansas City.

But some people are concerned that the city will spend a lot of money for the event, forgetting about issues like improving schools and infrastructure.

Platt said that is not what city leaders have planned.

“Absolutely agree and one of the things FIFA was stressing to us was, what’s the lasting impact of these games and this tournament going to be for your cities? And one of the things we were saying to them and proposing was we have a lot of underserved neighborhoods in Kansas City that stand to benefit tremendously from something like this,” Platt said.

