The Kansas and Missouri Primaries are less than three weeks away, and a large number of undecided voters remain.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler joins 4Star Politics this week to talk about her run to represent Missouri in the Senate, and why she believe she’s the best candidate for the job.

Missouri’s Republican Primary for it’s open Senate seat is incredibly crowded, but most political experts believe it’s a three-person race between Hartzler, Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

“People are upset with what the Biden administration and the Democrats have done to our country with the record inflation and open border and energy crisis and on and on. They want a fighter. They want someone with a track record fighting for their values and getting things done. That’s what separates me from my opponents,” Hartzler said.

Then, hear from John McCaughrean, a candidate running for the chance to face U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on on the November Ballot.

McCaughrean is an Army Veteran facing a step battle to overtake Amanda Atkins in Kansas’ 3rd District Primary.

“The number one job in congress is national security. Neither one of them [his opponents] have national security experience. I do. Ten years in the army as an intelligence analyst, briefed generals, briefed NATO, two tours in Iraq, one tour in Afghanistan,” McCaughrean said.

