KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a tight race for candidates hoping to represent Missouri in the state’s open Senate seat.

An exclusive FOX4 poll done in conjunction with Emerson College and “The Hill” shows Eric Greitens in the lead for the Republican nomination in that race. Eric Schmitt is about six points behind in second place with Vicky Hartzler ten points behind Greitens in third according to the poll.

“It looks like Greitens is in the lead position right now, Spencer Kimball, Polling Director for Emerson College, said. “The question is does he have a ceiling that’s going to prevent him from getting to 35-to-40%. As you noticed, 27% of voters are still undecided at this point, so while he’s at 26% and he’s got that six-point lead, the question will be can he grow or does another candidate have an opportunity?”

The poll also looks at what potential voters believe are the most important issues facing the country right now.

