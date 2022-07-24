Thousands of Kansas voters have already taken advantage of early voting and cast ballots ahead of the August 2 primary.

The majority of Missouri voters will make their decisions at the polls on election day. With the primary less than two weeks away the clock is ticking for candidates hoping to move on to the November election.

This week on 4Star Politics, Lucas Kunce, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, joins FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star.

Kunce said it’s ready to address the cost of medication, gas, and issues with the economy head-on.

“The reason that we have inflation right now is because we don’t make anything here. When I was at the Pentagon, we had a study that showed you can’t make a single weapons system without input from China. And the Republicans are all about outsourcing to China,” Kunce said.

In the second half of the show, you’ll meet Spencer Toder, another Democrat vying for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. He said he is running for office to make a change.

“I have a 2-year-old son. When I was sitting with my wife asking what did we bring this child into and what can we do to make it better, everything led to the fact that we can’t make change without abolishing the filibuster. I said the only way to do that is to become a Senator,” Toder said.

Learn more about each candidate and their vision for the country by watching the video in the player at the top of the page.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

