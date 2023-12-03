KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With budget deadlines looming in January and February, as well as a defense authorization budget deadline even closer, Kansas Second District Congressman Jake LaTurner joins 4 The People from Washington.

The Republican discusses spending as well as other issues facing Congress before the holiday recess and when it returns. He also discusses the role immigration reform and spending for Israel and Ukraine could play as negotiations continue with the Senate and White House.

Then, we go “On-Location” to Lenexa City Center, for a conversation with outgoing Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm. Boehm is wrapping up his fifth term as mayor, after also serving on the planning commission and city council.

He shares his insights on three decades of public service and the changes Lenexa has seen since he became mayor. He admits he had to change his outlook on the once “sleepy” Kansas City bedroom community to join in the economic development of the region.

Mayor Boehm will step down Dec. 5 after choosing not to seek a sixth term.