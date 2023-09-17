KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We begin this week’s 4 The People by talking with CityScene KC’s Kevin Collison about happenings downtown and around town in Kansas City.

Earlier this week, Collison published a story about how with a long-term goal of bringing baseball downtown, the downtown council has suddenly gone quiet. He and FOX4’s John Holt discuss the East Village site and the second proposed site in North Kansas City.

They continue with a discussion about business problems on the Plaza and the rapidly rising Ferris wheel anchoring the Pennway Point development.

We keep the conversation going in the second half of the show with attorney Pat McInerney, who helps break down the impact of former president Donald Trump’s legal issues amid his ongoing campaign to win another term in the White House.