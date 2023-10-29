KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Though it’s more than a year out, fundraising reports for the third quarter show fundraising for the top candidates in the Missouri U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Josh Hawley is heating up.

Hawley has amassed a solid war chest. His most vocal Democrat opponent Lucas Kunce has as well, but he now faces an interesting primary with two St. Louis area opponents.

The Missouri Independent’s Rudi Keller joins the show to talk fundraising and the state of the race.

Then, on the heels of National Pro Bono Week, we look into the free legal help available to low income Kansans and Missourians.

Kansas Legal Services Executive Director Matt Keenan and his Pro Bono Director Joy Springfield discuss cases the legal aid program can handle, and initiatives to help those who qualify clear their records to improve school and job options.