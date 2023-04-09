Kansas City is “On the Clock!”

With less than three weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Union Station sits at the center of the NFL event.

On this episode of “4 The People” gives you a sneak peek while sitting down with two of the key players involved in the planning process.

Last year’s draft took place in Las Vegas, meaning Kansas City has a lot to live up to when the event begins later this month.

Deputy City Manager Kimiko Gilmore said those involved in the planning process knew it would be a big undertaking from the beginning.

“We knew that it was going to be a huge picturesque event. It’s going to more family friendly to me,” Gilmore said.

Union Station CEO George Guastello agreed.

“We are creating an event with Kathy Nelson and the team, to create a lasting impression in your mind, and in your heart. We’re not in a parking lot in a casino,” Guastello said.

NFL fans will see the entire plan when the NFL Draft begins on April 27.

Also on this episode, a lawmaker wants answers after one part of the metro complains of massive mail delivery delays.

The issue came to light during a FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation. Then, both Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., got involved.

In a statement, the US Postal Service blamed a worker shortage, but did not offer a clear solution to the issues.

Now the USPS plans to conduct an audit into the delivery issues.

“Some of the things our constituents are experiencing are far beyond staffing fluctuations. Look, if there are residents in the metropolitan area not getting their mail 4-5 days a week, that doesn’t convince me the postal service is operating with intentionality at the highest level possible,” Cleaver said.

Watch the entire episode of this week’s “4 The People” in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4 brings you 4 The People, with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.