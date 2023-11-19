KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New developments out of Jefferson City are highlighted on this week’s show, including Gov. Mike Parson admitting he has a clemency filing on his desk for former Kansas City Police officer Eric DeValkenaere.

DeValkenaere was convicted in 2021 for the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb. For the first time since receiving the clemency petition, Gov. Parson took a swipe at the Jackson County prosecutor for making comments about his guilt and politicizing the case.

FOX4’s Missouri Capitol Bureau reporter Emily Manley joins us to weigh in on that, and on the ethics probe of the Missouri House Speaker and where it stands.

Then, we go on-location for a conversation with the outgoing mayor of Leawood. Mayor Peggy Dunn is stepping aside after three decades of public service.

She reflects on her time as mayor and the changes and challenges she’s faced during her tenure.