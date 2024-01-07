KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Congress returns this week, it will have only nine legislative days to meet the first of two partial government shutdown deadlines.

It’s part of an ambitious agenda as the new year begins, and before he leaves for Washington, Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-5th) joins us to discuss the issues and whether or not deadlines can be met.

Rep. Cleaver also discusses ongoing negotiations over border policy and Ukraine and Israel support. In addition, he weighs in on the difficult road ahead for President Biden as he seeks a second term.

Part of that difficulty is the economy, as polls show Americans remain concerned. We’re also joined by Bankrate Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick to get his thoughts on what lies ahead for the economy, specifically interest rates, inflation, and more, and his advice for investors and savers heading into the new year.