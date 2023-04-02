Former President Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week, with the likelihood that he would turn himself in sometime this week.

It’s the first time in history that a former president has been indicted and the news surprised everyone from Capitol Hill to Mar-a-Lago.

Julia Manchester with “The Hill” joins FOX4’s John Holt for this week’s episode of 4 The People to weigh in on the reaction from Capitol Hill.

There is speculation that the indictment will help Trump become the Republican nominee for president in 2024, according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper goes on to write that Democrats believe the former President would be the easiest candidate to beat because he would divide the Republican party.

“The prosecutor in this case, the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a Democrat. He holds an elected office in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, so this is political at its core. However, this decision was made by a grand jury and I think you are going to hear Democrats and Democrats have said that they want to see the justice system play out. They want to see this be decided in court. Look there are even some critics of the former President that are concerned that this case may not stand muster in court. That it could be thrown out, or Trump will essentially walk out unscathed,” Manchester said.

There are many layers that still have to be decided before anyone knows the true impact of a former President being indicted and how it will impact the Presidency and the country.

Holt and Manchester also tackle the issue of another deadly school shooting and the debt ceiling this week.

