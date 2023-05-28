America pauses to remember the people who’ve protected and served the country on this Memorial Day.

On this episode of “4 The People,” hear from Judy Bauer with Leavenworth National Ceremony and “Wreaths Across America.”

Wreaths Across America is now a nonprofit which places millions of wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in thousands of cemeteries.

It began in 1992, when founder, Morrill Worcester, took leftover wreaths from the holidays and placed them on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

“After that it became so popular people were sending in money, people were offering to help, trucking lines were wanting to help move these wreaths all over because it was growing so. The nonprofit organization developed. As of 2022, over 3,000 cemeteries are participating to include some over in France at Normandy as well as, I think, 2.7 million wreaths have been laid last year. We’re hoping for more this year,” Bauer said.

Plus “4 The People” goes on location at the WWI Memorial and National Museum just weeks after it was in the NFL Draft spotlight.

The landmark continues to share the history of the war. The newly-opened Bergman Family Gallery now displays items that have been in storage at the museum.

“We’re created what’s called an open storage, or visual storage, for people to see. We’ve got shelving with now more than 1,500 objects, most of which would have never been seen by the public before. If fact many of our museum staff haven’t even seen them because they’re in a very secured collection storage,” Dr. Matthew Naylor, National WWI Museum and Memorial President and CEO said.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, which is Memorial Day.

The following displays and events are part of the landmark’s Memorial Day Ceremonies.

Flags of Forgotten Soldiers Display

Where: Walkway Terrace near Main Entrance

What: The display is made up of 140 U.S. flags. It raises awareness about the 140 veterans lost to suicide every week.

“Remembering Our Fallen” Traveling Memorial

Where: Memorial Courtyard

What: The photographic war memorial honors members of the U.S. military killed during the 20-year Global War on Terrorism.

Vietnam Era Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” Helicopter Display

Where: U-shaped Drive

What: The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #243 will provide a Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter for visitors to climb inside.

Vintage Military Vehicle Display

When: May 27-28

Where: Southeast Lawn

What: The Military Vehicle Preservation Association will display vintage military vehicles from World War I, World War II, Korean War and Operation Desert Storm.

Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Where: Memorial Courtyard

What: A program including remarks from dignitaries and a keynote address from Lt. General (Ret.) John “J.T.” Thomson. Thomson served more than 34 years in the U.S. Army, including six combat deployments.

Complimentary Concert: Frederick Hodges

When: Monday, May 29, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Paul Sunderland Glass Bridge

What: 30-minute piano performance for visitors.

Memorial Day Bell Tolling Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29, at 12 p.m.

Where: Memorial Courtyard

What: Ceremony to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It features a presentation of colors, wreath laying and a bell tolling.

Walk of Honor Dedication

When: Monday, May 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Walk of Honor

What: New Walk of Honor granite bricks will be dedicated during a special ceremony.

Watch the full episode in the video player at the top of the page to see more of the new gallery at the WWI Museum.

FOX4 brings you 4 The People, with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.