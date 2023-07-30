KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week FOX4’s “4 The People” wades into the Jackson County assessment controversy, on the eve of the appeals deadline, which was extended to July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

The founder and president of the KC Regional Housing Alliance, realtor Stacey Johnson-Cosby, joins the show to discuss where the process is at and what property owners can do to file and prepare for an appeal. She also shares her thoughts on how the process got to the controversial place it finds itself, and what should be done about the uneven assessment of homes and other property.

Then, with the blockbuster movie “Oppenheimer” out, Dr. Tim Westcott, Professor of History and Archivist at Park University shares the school’s ties to “The Manhattan Project.”

Three Park University graduates played pivotal roles in the project that lead to the development of the world’s first nuclear bomb, including the man who “pushed the button” that began the “Trinity Test”, July 16, 1945 at Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Professor Westcott shares their roles and stories about the historic nuclear bomb’s development, and how the atomic bomb changed the world forever.