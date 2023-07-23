KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2023 Women’s World Cup plays out in Australia and New Zealand, Kansas City prepares for its own international opportunity.

Kansas City will be in the heart of World Cup 2026, hosting teams and their fans from around the globe.

There’s a lot of work to do before 2026 comes calling.

Katherine Holland, executive director of KC2026, joined FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz to talk about the challenges that are ahead.

“I think all of the challenges that come with producing the largest sporting event in history. We need to work through a transportation plan and we need to work through a safety and security plan, obviously a communications plan so that we make sure we’re engaging all constituent groups across our community and our region,” Holland said.

Transportation is a big issue that has a lot of attention. The city will need to determine how to move thousands of people efficiently.

“We are not obligated to deliver any infrastructure developments specific to World Cup. We are contractually obligated to deliver a transit plan, whether that’s temporary or permanent is going to vary market to market,” Holland said.

“If these types of transportation improvements are determined to be beneficial for the long term, not just specific to 2026 and the World Cup, then certainly I would hope that whoever is shepherding those continues down that path.”

Holland said work is underway, but there is still a lot to decide. She expects the final plan utilize both public and private transportation.

She also pointed out that if Kansas City did not already have the transportation infrastructure in place to handle an event like the World Cup, FIFA would not have named it as a host city for the event.

Stadium modifications are also on the to-do list and will begin soon.

To learn about what is planned for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium between now and 2026, watch the full episode of “4 The People” with Holland in the video player at the top of the page.

