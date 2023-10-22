KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week “4 The People” tackles the “subject” of the state of education in the state of Kansas. A recent Legislative Post Audit report questioned the impact of school spending and its impact on students.

This, as new assessment testing results show slight improvement in a downward trend in Kansas public schools.

The Kansas Education Commissioner, Randy Watson, addresses these and other issues in his first appearance on “4 The People.”

Then, we go “On-Location” to Science City, one of outgoing Burns & McDonnell CEO Ray Kowalik’s favorite places in Kansas City. The global engineering and construction firm supports the Union Station attraction to help promote STEM education.

FOX4’s John Holt sits down with Kowalik to talk about his career, his successes at the firm, and Burns & Mac’s failed effort to develop a new terminal at KCI. His candid answers may surprise you.

Plus, you’ll meet his replacement, Leslie Duke. She becomes the first female CEO at the firm, and talks about her vision for its future.