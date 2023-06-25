KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is in Kansas City’s past but World Cup 2026 is in its future. It’s been a busy three years in Kansas City, and city manager Brian Platt has a front seat for it all.

Platt joins FOX4’s John Holt on this week’s episode of 4 The People to talk about everything from downtown baseball to the push for reparations.

Platt moved to Kansas City in 2020, during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now three years later he has a series of new issues on his plate on the heels of last week’s election.

Platt will soon find himself working with seven new faces on the city’s council. It will take time for everyone to adjust.

“We’ve got such an interesting and unique blend of ideas and backgrounds and people who are new to the scene, so to speak, never really having held office before, and that’s great. You get a different perspective and you get to see things from a different lens and it’s going to be fantastic, Platt said.

“Of course, there’s a challenge when you’ve got, for me, seven new bosses coming in and figuring out exactly which lane everybody wants to be in and what they want us, as the city, to be doing.”

The challenge, Platt said, is that not every person, or every community, wants the same thing.

Watch Platt’s full interview, including plans for World Cup 2026 and a massive transportation plan for the event, plus making reparations for decades of Kansas City’s history in the video player at the top of the page.

