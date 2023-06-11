KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Crimestoppers is ready to clear the air.

Two members of the Greater Kansas City Crimestoppers organization join FOX4’s John Holt to explain the important change behind the new message on this episode of “4 The People.”

“The Greater Kansas City Crimestoppers is not the police department. I want to get that message out because of the mistrust,” Det. Christina Ludwig, Director of the Greater Kansas City Crime Commission, said.

Crimestoppers is based on anonymity. It pays rewards based on arrests, not convictions, and because of how it is organized, no one ever knows the name of the person or people who call with critical information.

“The big thing is that we know at Crimestoppers that we can accomplish our Mission much better if the community understands who we are,” James Eddy, Greater Kansas City Crimestoppers Board Member, said.

Everyone who works with the organization knows it only works if there is trust between the community and Crimestoppers.

“There’s a lot of mistrust in the community with the police. I just want everyone to understand that our program is out there to really help people communicate,” Ludwig said.

The Greater Kansas City Crimestoppers organization has been around for 40 years and no one knows the identity of the people who have been rewarded for providing tips.

You’ll also hear about the contentious session for Kansas lawmakers. Sen. David Haley, D-Kan., joins the show to talk about the past and the work to move forward.

