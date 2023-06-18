City hall takes center stage as Kansas City, Missouri, voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Mike Hendricks with the Kansas City Star joins FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz to explain what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

Plus, a standoff over a Speaker of the House and the debt ceiling deal — it’s been an eventful few months for Missouri Congressman Mark Alford as he travels from D.C. to KC to join “4 The People.”

Here in the metro thousands of voters have the option to head to the polls this week to choose new leadership for the city.

This is also the first election since Kansas City Council approved a new district map after the 2020 census.

One of the closest races is expected to be found in Kansas City’s 3rd District. Current council member Brandon Ellington and Melissa Patterson Hazley are battling it out for the at-large seat.

“Melissa Patterson Hazley is very plugged in, She has the support of business, labor, Freedom Inc. the Black political club. She has broad support. She’s a good campaigner. She has run a number of successful campaigns in the past on ballot issues,” Hendricks said.

“Brandon styles himself as he calls himself a fulltime revolutionary. He is called “Mr. No” on the council. He is thoughtful, but not necessarily really seen as a team player, therefore he finds it hard to break out.”

Polls open at 6 a.m. in Kansas City and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Congressman Mark Alford (R-4) was elected to his first term in November.

Since then he’s been a part of history, serving during a time when former President Trump was indicted.

Alford also has faced a number of difficult issues while on Capitol Hill, including raising the debt ceiling.

“I was one of 41 Republicans who voted no, and here’s why: When I set out to campaign, I told the voters one important thing. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about Mark Alford. I traveled to 24 counties. I drove 70,000 miles in my Ford Expedition, and I told them this is about you. This is about your voice. I simply want to amplify that voice, so I want to vote for you. That’s how the House of Representatives is supposed to be set up,” Alford said.

Watch the rest of Alford’s interview with FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz in the video player at the top of the page.

