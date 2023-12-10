KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to transportation goals, the federal government has laid out what it would like to see happen in Kansas City over the next few years, but are those ambitions feasible?

FOX4 sits down with David Johnson, chair of the Kansas City Regional Transit Alliance (KCRTA), in the first half of this week’s 4 The People.

Then, ongoing crime in the Crossroads Arts District is causing concerns for some business owners. Johnson and another guest who stopped by our studio this week, Greg Trees, Dialectic Engineering CEO, discuss a potential community improvement district and what’s being done to address safety in the Crossroads.