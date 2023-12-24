KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What a year it’s been for the debut of “4 The People.” From politics, to regional happenings, to “On Location” interviews that took us to the guests’ home territory to help share their views and impact.

In our final show of the year, we look ahead to 2024 and some of the critical issues and topics that will remain front and center.

And we’re honored to do that with two guests who had front row seats, but who also have a regional view in their former roles: Kansas City Mayor Sly James and Northland City Councilwoman Heather Hall.

Each served eight years and overlapped four years together at city hall in Kansas City.

Among our issues carrying over: crime, education, transportation, the Country Club Plaza and potential new ownership, a Royals stadium choice, and more.

Thanks for watching “4 The People,” and know that we’ll be back in ’24 as an election year arrives, and issues locally, regionally, and nationally offer opportunities for thoughtful discussion.