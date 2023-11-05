KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voting is already underway for Tuesday’s local elections in both Missouri and Kansas.

In Kansas, the focus will be on school boards, city councils, and mayors among others, with the editor of the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Post Kyle Palmer bringing his insights.

He says there are some heated races, in part because non-partisan local elections have become very partisan in recent history, with the Republican and Democrat parties putting out suggested voting lists.

In Missouri, we’ll focus on issues, including the renewal of the KCATA transit sales tax, and a 911 fee ballot issue in Clay County that would add a one-dollar fee to each cell phone line. Clay County says the fee is needed because fees on landlines don’t cover the costs, with most homes relying only on wireless phones.

FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz has been following those stories and will join us to share what he’s learned.