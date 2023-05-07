KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on 4 The People, FOX4’s John Holt sits down with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent and Brad Cooper of the Sunflower State Journal to discuss legislative sessions in Missouri and Kansas.

Missouri has a hard deadline of this coming Friday, May 12. Holt and Hancock discuss the impact of the filibuster and the struggle of Missouri’s House and Senate to find consensus to get bills to Governor Mike Parson’s desk.

They touch on transgender care, sports betting, and how a local lawmaker played a role in the resignation of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The session is over in Kansas, Holt and Cooper talk about how productive it was, and break down a tax proposal that Governor Laura Kelly ultimately vetoed, with the Senate failing to override. They also talk about an education bill the legislature forwarded to her desk last week.