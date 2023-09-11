KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congress is getting ready to get back to work. But a full plate is ahead – facing a deadline to keep the government funded. Plus, Speaker McCarthy faces resistance from his fellow Republicans – including from some who embrace the idea of a possible government shutdown.

And Kansas Legislators are getting ready to go back to work – what lies ahead in the Sunflower State? Contributor Bob Beatty joins us to review that and more.

Then, lots to keep up with when it comes to conference realignment in college athletics. Kansas City Star sportswriter Blair Kerkhoff joins us to sort it all out.