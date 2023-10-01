KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri legislature wrapped up a quick and mostly uneventful “veto session,” but that doesn’t mean there isn’t action happening in Jefferson City.

Missouri Independent Editor-In-Chief Jason Hancock joins us to share his insights into allegations the house speaker threatened a non-partisan clerk’s job over a no-bid contract, a judge’s ruling on ballot summaries for abortion initiative petitions, and more.

Then, to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, Carlos Gomez of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce joins us to discuss Kansas City’s Hispanic history and culture.

The Chamber’s President and CEO also talks about the challenges facing the historic Westside, as well as immigration and other concerns. And he reveals that next year, the national Hispanic Chamber is bringing its national convention to Kansas City.