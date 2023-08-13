KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On this week’s edition of 4 The People, FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz is in for John Holt, and begins the show discussing the initiative petition process in the state of Missouri with Missouri Capitol Bureau reporter Emily Manley.

Pro-choice groups are working on an abortion rights amendment to be on the ballot for the November 2024 election. Making it harder to get the initiative petition process approved by the voters of the state could be a top priority of the Republican controlled legislature during the 2024 session.

If pro-choice groups do get enough signatures on the ballot, maybe it takes 60% of voters to make legalizing abortion go into effect as opposed to just 50.0001%- like it is now, if Republican can agree on raising the limit of the initiative petition next session.

Ketz and Manley also discuss the impact of medical and recreational marijuana in Missouri.

In the second half of the show, we talked to Kathy Nelson of the Kansas City Sports Commission Foundation and Visit KC. She discusses the expansion of the Big 12 Tournament and her efforts to keep the basketball tournaments here past 2027. That’s the last year of the men’s and women’s tournaments here at least right now.