Kansas City is on the clock with the 2023 NFL Draft, but the massive event isn’t the only thing going on downtown.

The Kansas City Royals area also scouting out an area for a new stadium and ballpark district, plus the city hopes to have a new urban park built over part of Interstate 670 before the World Cup comes to town in 2026.

On this week’s episode of 4 The People, what do we actually know about the projects that will change the future of downtown? Kevin Collison, founder of CityScene KC, joins FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz.

An LLC is in the process of buying property east of Kansas City Police Headquarters. At this point Collison says he believes the location is the leading site for the Royals downtown stadium.

“I definitely think it’s the leading site from folks I’ve talked to. That is the one the Royals are looking at primarily. One of the big reasons is that Van Trust, they’re a pretty strong developer. They can bring money and resources together because the Royals have a plan where they want to not just build a ballpark. They want to develop the area around it with hotels and offices and retail.

According to Collison, tax revenue and sales from the proposed ballpark district will supply money for the actual ballpark.

Another plan that could drastically change downtown Kansas City is the plan to put a massive urban park over a section of Interstate 670.

Supporters say they want a place to be able to relax, have lunch, and simply enjoy the outdoors, safely, downtown.

The city wants the park built and open in time for the 2026 World Cup in Kansas City.

Collison says supporters are still millions of dollars short in the funding that will be needed to build the park over the interstate.

