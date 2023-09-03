KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority traded words this past week on just who is holding up the process of nailing down a stadium site and determining the public financing piece of the puzzle.

So what’s happening, and where does the proposal for a new stadium stand? FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz, who’s been covering the story for months joins us to update the process.

Then, Spring Hill city council member Chip Van Houden explains why your home’s appraisal is only part of the property tax process, and what the concept of the “revenue neutral rate” means.

Finally, John Holt interviews White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the controversial concept of “negotiating drug prices” for Medicare. This as the Biden administration reveals the first 10 prescription drugs to be “negotiated.”