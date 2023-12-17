KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Rosilyn Temple learned of her son’s murder in 2011, the pain was unbearable. Eventually, she decided to turn that pain into purpose, forming “KC Mothers In Charge.”

Now, she responds to as many homicide scenes as she can to help ease the pain of other mothers, and to encourage her community to come forward to help solve the crime and prevent future violence.

This week in a special edition of “4 The People,” Rosilyn joins to share what she’s learned on the front lines as Kansas City, Missouri, approaches a record year for homicides, and with insights on the Black community’s trust in the police.

Then, the Kansas City Crime Commission, which operates the metro Crimestoppers TIPS hotline, joins to give its insight through two key board members. Vice-chair James Eddy and board member Carl Boyd discuss efforts to fight crime that go beyond law enforcement.

They also elaborate on the role the TIPS hotline plays in solving the crimes. Their message: We’re not the police and tipsters always remain anonymous.