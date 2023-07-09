From Main Street to the U.S. Capitol, 2023 has already been an eventful political year.

Republican Annie Presley and Democrat Jason Grill join FOX4’s John Holt to address the issues, the problems, and the players ready to make moves in the second half of the year.

One of the biggest local storylines surfacing in 2023 is a new baseball stadium and entertainment district.

John Sherman says the organization has narrowed the sites of the new ballpark down to two. One plan puts the Royals in a downtown baseball stadium. The other plan has the Royals relocating in Clay County, north of the Missouri River.

“I kinda love the Northland getting in the game. I mean it’s really impressive,” Presley said. “I know John Sherman is super excited about having a couple of options. It would be best if the Royals would start winning and generate a lot more enthusiasm and I think it would be helpful for everybody to make that decision on tax increase.”

Clay County’s Western Commissioner At-Large Jason Withington told FOX4’s Johnathan Ketz he believes the Northland option caught up with the site in the East Village.

“I think it’s still East Village is the frontrunner. I think the difference is you can build a whole ballpark village essentially, Wrigleyville, whatever you want to call it, for our version, in that area. The team wants to own all that and they can put the money back, hopefully, into the players and the organization. We already have Power & Light Downtown, so are we going to build another Ballpark Village close by? That’s kind of the decision that has to be made,” Grill said.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also watching what will happen to determine what the Royals may put on the ballot next year.

A different property issue is impacting thousands of Jackson County residents who discovered they likely owe a lot more in taxes because the value of their homes skyrocketed.

“Somehow I guess Jackson County assessors decided to try to “catch up” after COVID and they went in and sort of looked at these houses and decided they are worth almost twice as much as they have been the last few years,” Presley said.

Jackson County has not done anything illegal because there is no limit on how much property can increase. The deadline for property owners to appeal assessments is July 10.

“It’s a disaster. I say this as a person whose gotten the opportunity to travel to other places and looked at other tax rates. I think Jackson County is in the top 25% of the highest property taxes,” Grill said.

