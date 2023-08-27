KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Kansas City landed the NFL Draft, VisitKC estimated it would have a $100 million impact on the local economy. New estimates out this week reveal it shattered that estimate with a $164 million dollar boost.

This week, VisitKC/Sporting Commission President Kathy Nelson and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas join us to discuss that impact, what the global viewership and social media impact will mean for the region, and how it can help prepare for future events including the World Cup in 2026.

This week we also focus on Kansas politics with Kansas Capitol Bureau Reporter Rebekah Chung. From a proposal to reign in the power of magistrates in the wake of the Marion County Record raid, to issues likely coming before lawmakers in the next session, we touch on what’s been a busy summer and legislative session in 2024.

Plus, the potential impact of a new PAC being formed by Governor Laura Kelly to support moderates on both sides of the aisle.