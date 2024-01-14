KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a government shutdown deadline moving even closer, 4 The People follows up last week’s visit with Missouri Democrat Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II by sitting down with Kansas Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner.

We’ll get his thoughts on where things stand, and on the job the House Speaker is doing. Plus, his concerns about a company with Chinese connections coming into Johnson County.

Then, FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz joins us to update us on where things stand with the Royals and Chiefs. The Jackson County legislature voted to put a 3/8 cent sales tax extension on the April ballot, but where the baseball stadium lands downtown is still very much up in the air.

See where the issue could be headed next as the deadline for getting it on the spring ballot approaches.