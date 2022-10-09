The Kansas Gubernatorial race heats up with what could be a final debate between Governor Laura Kelly and Challenger Derek Schmidt.

Washburn University Political Science Professor Bob Beatty joins FOX4’s John Hold and Dave Helling from the Kansas City Star to discuss the midweek showdown, and where the race goes from here.

The debate in Overland Park was hosted by the Johnson County Bar Association. It is the second, and likely final, debate between the two candidates.

During the event the candidates debated some of the top issues Kansas voters said are most important to them, from abortion to the economy.

“Both candidates were pretty careful and very well prepared. I told both candidates after the debate ‘good job’ I though they both did very well in doing what they wanted to do. Keep in mind that the number one thing a candidate wants to do in the final debate is not mess up,” Beatty said.

The latest poll from FOX4 and Emerson College shows the race tightening, with Kelly up about 3% over Schmidt, which is basically inside the margin of error.

Watch the full episode in the video player above to learn how Beatty believes the race will end.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.