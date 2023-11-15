SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. Follow live updates.

Biden’s goal for Xi meeting is to get U.S.-China communications back to normal

San Francisco hopes to rid its image of a city in decline as it hosts APEC

A fragile global economy is at stake at Biden and Xi meet

White House expects major announcements from Xi-Biden meeting

Ahead of the meeting between Biden and Xi, senior White House officials said Biden would walk away from the talks with major announcements expected on curbing the flow of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl and concrete steps to revive military to military communications.

One senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview aspects of the meeting, said Wednesday’s talks will stand out from the last time Biden and Xi spoke a year ago in Bali.

The official said there weren’t concrete agreements coming out of Bali, unlike what is expected on Wednesday.

— Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani