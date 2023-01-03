TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state’s top law enforcement official for 16 years in the 80s and into the 90s has died. Robert Stephan was the Kansas attorney general from 1979 until 1995.

Current Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a statement about Stephan’s passing.

I am saddened today to learn of the death of one of my predecessors, Attorney General Robert Stephan, our state’s longest-serving attorney general. Bob served in a different era, but his 16-year tenure left a lasting mark on our office – particularly his contributions to crime victim rights and to consumer protection. Jennifer and I extend our condolences to Marilyn, to their friends and family, and to Bob’s many former staff members and colleagues.” Derek Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General

Stephan graduated from Washburn University’s law school and then practiced law in Wichita. He served as a district judge in Wichita from 1965 to 1978.

One of the things he was most proud of was helping to craft the 1992 Victims’ Rights Amendment, which established a compensation fund, crime victims’ board, community grants, and revised sentencing guidelines.

After his time as attorney general, Stephan moved to Lenexa and worked as a corporate legal consultant.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Stephan died overnight. He was 89 years old.