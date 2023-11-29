KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City mayor Richard “Dick” Berkley, who was the city’s first Jewish and most recent Republican mayor, has died Wednesday. He was 92.

Berkley served as mayor from 1979 to 1991, longer than any other mayor in Kansas City history. He was one of only five mayors to be elected to a third term.

He also sat on Kansas City Council for 10 years, and he was a young executive for his family’s Tension Corporation before entering politics.

Former Kansas City Mayor Richard Berkley (Photo via Tension Corporation)

“Mayor Berkley helped our community come together after the Hyatt Regency Skywalk collapse, oversaw the transformation of our downtown skyline, and through his appointments to boards, commissions, and council positions, created new opportunities for Kansas Citians of all backgrounds,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a release.

Missouri’s U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II succeeded Berkley as mayor, saying Berkley “offered the calm, collected, and utterly effective leadership that helped transform Kansas City into the major metropolitan area it is today.”

Cleaver noted that even though he and Berkley sat on opposite sides of the political aisle, the longtime KC mayor didn’t look at life through a partisan lens.

“I cannot recall a single moment when Mayor Berkley was anything less than helpful, supportive, and committed to the progress and unity of our communities — because that was all that mattered in his eyes,” the Congressman said.

Berkley is known for his expansion of Bartle Hall, bringing 911 services to Kansas City residents and creating the Kansas City Jazz Commission, among other things.

Berkley Riverfront Park and the surrounding area are named in his honor.

“Mayor Berkley’s efforts solidified Kansas City’s place as one of the best to call home. His work was a building block to KC becoming a top-rated destination, he opened the doors for our hometown to become a global opportunity. We say thank you to his years of dedication and service,” Jon Stephens, Port KC CEO, said in a release.

Lucas noted Berkley was active in the Kansas City community long after his three terms as mayor.

“I was one among many who were honored to receive his thoughtful advice, a few of his photographs, and fortunate to have had the chance to know him,” Lucas said.