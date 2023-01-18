ST. LOUIS – Governor Mike Parson delivered his fifth state of the state address Wednesday afternoon. You can read a copy of the governor’s prepared remarks here.

The governor released his state budget proposal as well. It will include an 8.7% state worker pay raise. Parson also highlighted his priorities of workforce development and infrastructure.

Currently, there are roughly 7,000 job openings across state government in Missouri, which is why the governor said this increase is necessary. His plan includes the largest pay raise in Missouri’s history, but it’s going to need approval from the General Assembly.

Last year, state employees received a 7.5% pay raise, after lawmakers approved an additional 5.5% at the end of February, on top of the 2% increase workers received in January, 2022. Under this request from Parson, there seems to be agreement from both sides of the aisle.