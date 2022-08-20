Skip to content
Politics from The Hill
Republican-led states call for Apple, Google to increase …
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
Latino leaders press Senate for DACA protections in lame-duck …
Most in new poll say social media platforms have obligation …
Senate panel faults VA over website accessibility
Ukrainian official says US citizen Suedi Murekezi freed …
CDC: Long COVID behind more than 3,500 deaths
Lawmakers reach deal on framework for omnibus spending …
Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas news from FOX4
More Politics from The Hill
House GOP pushes members to vote against short-term …
These five African countries were not invited to …
Five takeaways from the fusion energy breakthrough
House panel to examine links between anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, …
Biden signs legislation to enshrine marriage equality
FTX hearing: 6 big revelations from House panel questioning
Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in four …
4Star Politics
4Star Politics: Issues facing MO, KS lawmakers
4Star Politics: Future of KC Royals downtown
4Star Politics: What 2022 midterms could signal for …
4Star Politics: Analyzed election results for KS, …
Kris Kobach wins Kansas Attorney General race
4Star Politics: Final poll before the Nov. 8 election
4Star Politics: Pros and cons of legalizing marijuana …
WATCH: Rep. Davids, Adkins KS 3rd District Debate
More 4Star
Your Local Election Headquarters
4Star Politics: Issues facing MO, KS lawmakers
ACLU of KS hopes SCOTUS will revisit congressional …
4Star Politics: Future of KC Royals downtown
Ashcroft speaks out on Respect for Marriage Act
MO’s Ashcroft pushes to stop same-sex marriage act
Andrew Bailey named next Missouri Attorney General
More election news
Washington DC Bureau
Republicans clash ahead of Speaker of the House vote
Last-ditch effort to give dispensaries bank access
Officials urge Americans to get updated COVID shots
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations
Congress makes last-minute push for immigration reform
CT lawmakers, survivors, advocates call for end to …
More DC news
Missouri Capitol Bureau
How MO students faired in national reading, math …
Navigation season along Missouri River to end early
Should MO treasurer have more investment authority?
If Amend. 3 passes, when would legal pot be available?
Missouri governor discusses future of sports betting
Fighting ‘weed in workplace’ may become problem in …
More MO politics
Kansas Capitol Bureau
Kobach to nominate Mattivi as KBI director
City council votes to decriminalize marijuana
‘Lockdown Laura’ website launches criticizing KS …
Derek Schmidt talks with FOX4 ahead of election
Kris Kobach gets official endorsement from 2020 rival
KS Independents blast top state election officials
More KS politics
National
Airbnb: Black guests have more trouble booking stays
Stephen ‘tWitch,’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40
Sandy Hook witness leads charge for change
Why state governments are banning TikTok
What to watch for in the housing market in 2023
Feeling sick but test negative? Doctors explain why
Sports journalist Grant Wahl cause of death released
IRS funding, child tax credit to to be top issues …
El Paso residents overwhelmed by migrant surge
Men and dog missing for 10 days found in Atlantic
More national news
Trending Stories
Joe’s Blog: Crushing cold with snow chances awaits
20 arrested, $8k in property recovered in Lenexa
Ray County Sheriff suspect ‘big cat’ in cattle attack
Kansas City mayor against 4-day school week
Kansas City man shot and killed on front porch
Royals host first public meeting on downtown stadium