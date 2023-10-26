Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Thursday called for President Biden to immediately revoke Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s visa after he threatened the United States in a fiery speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

“Revoke his visa now. He is not welcome in America,” Scott urged Biden in a post on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Scott wrote: “The United States cannot tolerate threats to our nation from terror-sponsors.”

He reposted a clip of the Iranian foreign minister warning that the United States “won’t be spared from the fire of the war in region” if the war in Gaza continues.

“I say it frankly to American statesmen: We don’t welcome expansion of war in the region, but if the genocide in Gaza continues, they won’t be spared from this fire,” Abdollahian warned.

Scott is a leading proponent of moving $14.3 billion in aid for Israel separately from a larger $105 billion foreign aid package requested by Biden.

Scott has warned the United States is at risk from attack by terrorists, who he says could enter the country across the U.S.-Mexico border.

He joined Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Republicans earlier this month to introduce legislation to freeze the $6 billion in assets that were set to be transferred to Iran as part of a prisoner exchange negotiated by the Biden administration.

The administration has agreed to keep those assets frozen in Qatar for the time being.