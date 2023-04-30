Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) teased an announcement for May 22 during a town hall on Sunday, widely speculated to be the official launch of his presidential campaign.

“On May the 22nd in North Charleston, South Carolina, it is time to make the final step,” Scott told supporters in Charleston, S.C.

“Please tell your friends, be in attendance. North Charleston – more details coming your way. We will have a major announcement and you’re going to want to be there,” he added.

The development comes less than a week since Scott told Fox News during an interview that he hoped “to have a decision on whether to run by the end of May.” May 22 is presumed to be the day he makes his official announcement that he’s running for president in the GOP primary.

Scott would become the latest contender to run for the Republican presidential nomination, joining former President Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy among the other high-profile Republicans running.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu are among the Republicans who are widely speculated to be launching a White House bid but have not yet entered.

DeSantis is expected to announce a presidential bid following the end of the Florida legislature session while Pence said during an interview on Fox News earlier this month that “you’ll have a clear idea of what the Pences decide in weeks and not months.”