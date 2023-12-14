KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County leaders aren’t waiting to see if the Kansas City Royals select a downtown site for their new stadium.

They’re planning to vote Monday on a ballot question to ask voters to extend the team’s sales tax.

The Jackson County Legislature will vote on an ordinance that would submit a question for the April 2024 election.

Jackson County voters would then decide whether or not to extend the 3/8th-cent sales tax for 40 years. The revenue would go toward stadium projects — for both the Royals and the Chiefs.

Jackson County Chairman DaRon McGee introduced the ordinance for Monday’s meeting. Legislators would still have to finalize ballot language for the ballot question. The deadline to get a question on the April 2024 ballot is mid-January.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Royals issued the following statement Thursday:

“We are encouraged that the Jackson County Legislature has taken this step, which is in line with our stated goal of being on the April ballot.

“We believe a 40-year extension of the existing sales tax will bring transformational growth to Jackson County and the region and provide the best future for both the Royals and Chiefs. We look forward to working with the Chiefs and county to earn voters’ support.”

The Royals are still deciding between two possible stadium sites — one in the East Village of downtown Kansas City and one in North Kansas City.

The team missed its original, self-imposed deadline of the end of September to announce where they’re going to build their new stadium. They haven’t released a new timeline for an announcement.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have previously said their priority is to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

Originally, both teams were looking at different lengths for sales tax extensions, but Chiefs, Royals and Jackson County leaders met in a closed-door meeting last week.

Sources told FOX4 the teams and county were trying to come to a compromise to get the sales tax extension on the ballot.

“We’ve had some real honest and frank conversations with the teams,” Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte told FOX4 last week. “I think they appreciate our situation. We understand theirs and their planned uses for it. We’ll work something out.”

The current leases for both teams end in January 2031.