KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature met Friday for the final time of 2023 as a deadline looms to allow residents to vote on a sales tax that would try to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in the county for another four decades.

For the second meeting in a row, Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee decided to hold his ordinance. There was no conversation on this topic during Friday’s meeting after it was read.

After the meeting, though, County Administrator Troy Schulte, who works in County Executive Frank White’s office, seemed confident voters will get a chance to have their say on this in April 2024.

“The conversations have been very productive,” Schulte told FOX4 Friday. “We’ll get this deal done, but we’re going to probably need every ounce of time before Jan. 23 to put it on the ballot.”

The deadline for county leaders to get something on the April ballot is Jan. 23.

“I imagine we’ll use all of that existing capability to put everything down on paper and get it formalized,” Schulte said.

The revenue collected from the tax, if voters approve, would help fund stadium projects for both the Chiefs and the Royals.

That includes the Royals building a new $2 billion ballpark district in the East Village — if they select the downtown site over a North Kansas City site. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have previously said their priority is to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

On Dec. 18, Democratic County Legislator Manny Abarca brought up a concern White could veto an ordinance the legislature passes.

“The county executive is leading all of the negotiations,” Schulte said when asked if White may not veto the ordinance.

“We’re trying to get a deal that both the county legislature can agree to and, more importantly, the county executive can agree to and support publicly, so that’s where the conversations have been at with the teams.”

Three county legislators, Democrat Jalen Anderson and Republicans Jeanie Lauer and Sean Smith, all said they would not have supported this second version that McGee held again and didn’t advanced — had there actually been a vote on it Friday.

White does have 10 days to veto something the legislature passes.

“But if we all know that we have something on the 23rd that Frank likes, and we like, and we’re ready to put it on the ballot, then all the way up to the 23rd we could conceivably pass something on that day if we know that Frank is happy with it and going to sign it and not veto at the same time,” Smith said in an interview with FOX4 after Friday’s meeting.

The next legislative meeting is 3 p.m. Jan. 8.